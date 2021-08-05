The Board of Regents for the Texas Tech System convened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the Tech System Building.
Prior to the board convening into session, the three new regents, Arcilia Acosta, Cody Campbell and Pat Gordon, were sworn by Vice Chairman Mark Griffin into office along with the newly appointed student regent, Keaghan Holt.
Chairman of the board Michael Lewis called the meeting to order and convened the board as a whole. He further asked the new regents to state all conflicts of interests and the board approved the conflicts of interest.
Before the board as a whole went into recess, the regents approved the adoption of Chapter 13 in the Regents' Rules that pertains to naming of facilities on the universities campuses. Griffin said the adoptions was to further clarify the rules set forth.
The meeting of the board as a whole recessed while the Board of Trustees of the Carr Scholarship Foundation convened to approve Regent John Walker as chairman of the foundation and Regent Campbell as the vice chairman of the foundation.
The foundation further heard the budget report from the officers of foundation. The meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Carr Scholarship Foundation adjourned.
Chairman Michael Lewis said that the committees have been reworked where all nine regents are on each committee and if action is took on items in committee, it does not have to go before the board as a whole again.
The facilities committee convened and the items for approval were:
Approve the naming of a room in the School of Veterinary Medicine Headquarters to the Bank of America Executive Conference Room.
Approve the acceptance of real property benefitting the College of Human Sciences' Early Head Start Facility.
- Authorize a lease agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy.
All items were approved by the committee.
The committee heard a report from the vice chancellor for Facilities, Planning and Constructions for the Tech System, Billy Breedlove, about the current and completed construction projects. The facilities committee adjourned and the finance and investments committee convened.
The following items were brought before the committee. The items were as follows:
Approving the 2022 fiscal year operating budgets for Texas Tech, Angelo State University, Tech Health Science Center Lubbock and El Paso.
Authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages at ASU athletic events.
Approving the system's contract extension with Lubbock Power & Light.
Authorizing and designate Midwestern State University as a of the system's revenue financing system.
All items were approved by the committee.
Gary Barns, vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the Tech System, updated the board on the performance of investments. The finance and investment committee adjourned and the academic, clinical and student affair committee convened.
The following items were presented to the committee:
- Approve the tenure appointments for Tech and ASU.
- Approve the Bachelor of Science Degree in Physiological Science for Tech.
- Approve the online modality of the Ph.D. in Higher Education in the College of Education at Tech. The degree program already exists in an in-person modality.
- Approve the hybrid modality of the Ph.D. in Educational Psychology in the College of Education at Tech. The degree program already exists in an in-person modality.
- Authorize the the process of establishing the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health at Tech HSC in Lubbock.
- Approve the Tech HSC in Lubbock.
All items presented were approved by the committee.
The academic, clinical and student affairs committee adjourned and the audit committee convened. The following item was presented to the committee:
Approving the system's 2020 annual audit plan.
The item was approved.
The board then heard a report from Kim Turner, chief audit executive for the system, about the system's audit projects.
The board went into executive session for over three hours. After the executive session, the board returned back into open session.
The board approved the authorization of the Tech president to announce the honorific naming of an outdoor space on the Tech camps at the appropriate time as well as authorizing the president to lease Tech real property to the Lubbock Independent School District.
Chancellor Tedd Mitchell was authorized by the board to negation and execute revised employment agreements with the Tech and Tech HSC El Paso presidents. The board then authorized the chairman of the board negation and execute revised employment agreement with the chancellor of the system.
The meeting of the Board of Regents for Tech System was adjourned at 4 p.m.
The board is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Tech Systems Building.
