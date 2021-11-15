Editor's Note: This vignette is part of a series being published through out the week of Nov. 17.
Stemming from a legacy of Red Raiders, Cody Campbell is one of the newest additions to the Texas Tech University Board of Regents serving his alma mater and its four sister universities.
Born in Lubbock but growing up in Canyon, Campbell said his family has ties to the first graduating class at Tech.
“I have a long family history at Texas Tech,” Campbell said. “Going all the way back to my great-grandfather who was in the very first class in Texas Tech.”
Earning an undergraduate degree in finance and economics, Campbell said he remembers the connections he made and the people he met while on campus. One of those people was his wife, Teresa Campbell.
Graduating with two undergraduate degrees in 2003 and from graduate school in 2004 with his master’s in finance, Campbell was also on the football team. He was a four-year letterman on the offensive line and played at the Hula Bowl and the Gridiron Classic all-star games, according to the system’s website.
“I developed a great work ethic, you know, developed toughness and leadership skills, learned how to work better on a team,” Campbell said. “I've developed a lot of mental toughness, physical toughness, you know. It was a great experience for me and certainly was critical in shaping me personally.”
Recently, Campbell was asked to serve on Tech’s search committee to find a new head coach for the football program; however, he has previous experience on serving in such roles.
Prior to being asked to serve as a regent, Campbell served as a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board there, he got a good look at how higher education in Texas functions as a whole, he said.
“I learned a lot about the importance of higher ed, especially with respect to workforce readiness,” Campbell said. “Helping people that have to get jobs and keep jobs and be ready to, you know, be productive members of the workforce.”
Campbell is also co-chief executive officer and co-founder of Double Eagle Energy Holdings, according to the Tech system’s website.
Serving on several boards and still overseeing a $36 billion company, according to Forbes magazine, Campbell said it has helped him prepare to serve on the Board of Regents.
“I think that it just gave me a look into, you know, how important it is to make sure that our students are workforce ready,” Campbell said. “And, you know, how important it is to also how higher education is funded and, you know, sort of bureaucratic process that goes into our system functions.”
Campbell said he was honored when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked him to serve on the Board of Regents because Tech holds an important place in Campbell’s family, as he is a fourth-generation Tech graduate.
Campbell not only serves as a regent but is the vice-chairman of the Finance & Investments Committee, according to the system’s website. In that role, he oversees the budget, funds and investments for the system and the system’s administrative matters.
Advancing the quality of education and research initiatives are just some of the things Campbell said he hopes to accomplish while serving on the board.
“I'm interested in continuing to help the athletic programs to succeed and be successful,” Campbell said. “That is the front door of the university and gives us so much exposure and credibility nationally.”
