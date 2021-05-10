Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.