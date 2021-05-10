Texas Tech released a statement on May 10 announcing that Ronald Hendrick has been appointed as the university’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. His position will become effective on July 1.
Hendrick currently serves at Michigan State University as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, according to the statement. Hendrick also is a professor in the Department of Forestry.
“Ronald Hendrick’s extensive background in higher education leadership at some of the world’s leading research institutions will greatly benefit Texas Tech’s trajectory as a national and global leader,” Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said, according to the release. “The accomplishments of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources under his leadership are impressive as are his personal dedication and commitment to students and faculty.”
Previously, Hendrick has worked with state leaders in Michigan to gain support for the college’s programs, according to the release. He also updated CANR’s administrative system and implemented trainings for the staff while working with the leadership team to increase diversity, equity and inclusion within the college.
Hendrick earned his bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in forestry and forest ecology from MSU, according to the release. Hendrick’s previous research was centered around forest ecosystem productivity and element cycling as well as ecosystem restoration and reclamation. He also has led multiple study abroad trips in the South Pacific, including New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Antarctica.
“I’m thrilled to be joining President Schovanec, his leadership team and the campus community as Provost and Senior Vice President,” Hendrick said, according to the release. “Texas Tech has experienced tremendous growth in size, scope and impact along many dimensions of excellence. People clearly have strong affection for Texas Tech, and I look forward to helping elevate our trajectory further, while ensuring we don’t lose those sight of those aspects that makes this university special. To that end, a big part of my job will be to see that we foster an environment where our successes are shared and inclusive as we work toward achieving greater national and international prominence and impact.”
