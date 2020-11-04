The City of Lubbock launched a new and free app for mobile devices called MyLBK Wednesday to give citizens a resource to make service requests and reports directly to a certain city department.
The MyLBK app allows citizens to upload videos, pictures and descriptions with a specific issue for the City of Lubbock staff, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Users can track the progress of their request as well.
Citizens can also report a request by calling 311 or by using the online citizen portal, according to the news release. The app will take place of the portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.