The Texas Tech System Board of Regents voted on Oct. 16 to establish the E.W. & J. David Williams Institute for Community Banking & Finance.
The institute will support the banking and financing programs at Tech, according to a Tech news release. This became viable through J. David Williams and his wife Amanda.
The Williams Institute works with the Tech Rawls College of Business as it oversees the Excellence in Banking Program, which provides intense education for those wanting to work in banking, according to the news release.
Williams' gift will support scholarships, research, faculty and a variety of other aspects within banking and finance education, according to the news release.
Williams' father, E.W.,was included in the name to recognize the history of support that the Williams family has given to the banking community, according to the news release.
