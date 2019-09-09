Texas Tech approved a master of science in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in energy.
The courses needed for the program will take place at the Tech Rawls College of Business, the College of Engineering, the School of Law and the National Wind Institute, according to a Tech news release.
The degree will consist of a 30 to 36-credit-hour plan and is designed to last 18 months, according to the news release. January 2020 is when the first class is set to enroll.
The program will be catered to early to mid-career industry, public professionals and energy entrepreneurs, according to the news release. The program will be a hybrid degree plan, which means there will be an online component that makes up most of the coursework and hands-on training will be utilized during mandatory weekend sessions that are in person.
