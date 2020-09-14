The Texas Tech Black Student Association led efforts over the summer to create two new endowed scholarships for incoming and current students who take part in community service.
These scholarships are named in memory of George Floyd and Timothy Cole, according to an email from the Tech Office of the President.
The fundraising for these two scholarships begin Monday, according to the email. One can take part in these fundraising efforts by visiting this link.
The university will continue to support conversations regarding racial equality and diversity, according to the email. A new website describing related initiatives will be launched.
