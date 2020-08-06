The City of Lubbock released a statement announcing that drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be hosted at Walgreens, 602 Avenue Q, staring Friday, Aug. 7.
The site will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be free of charge, according to the statement. An appointment is required to be tested at this location.
Visit walgreens.com/covid19testing to reserve at time and for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.