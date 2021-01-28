A group of Texas Tech researchers have been granted $2.6 million to study wind turbine wakes and how turbines affect the influx of each other according to a release made by Tech earlier today.
According to John Schroeder, senior director of the National Wind Institute and principal investigator of the project, this study also includes the research on the collective wake of wind farms and how one wind farm can affect another.
The American Wake Experiment (AWAKEN) project consists of three phases: dismantling a radar at the Reese Technology Center, replicating and using it to gather data in Oklahoma for 1.5 – 2 years, and finally use the data collected to apply changes to the wind industry according to the release.
The team expects to gain many useful documents from this project that will help them understand more about wind turbines and their wakes. The goal of this project is to gain more energy from wind farms by controlling wind turbines to mitigate their wakes according to the release.
By accomplishing this project and reaching its goal, more wind power gained from the enhanced farms without too much investment and change of equipment. The cost of energy also will be greatly reduced, according to the release.
