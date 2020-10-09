The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech will reopen to the public on Oct. 13 and will maintain a temporary weekly schedule of Tuesday through Saturday, with hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a NRHC news release.
The NRHC, which is located at 3121 4th St., will have free admission, and the park pathway is wheelchair and stroller accessible, according to the news release.
NRHC Director Jim Bret Campbell said opening five days a week instead of seven will ensure the staff can adequately clean the facility and meet guidelines to protect the public and employees, according to the news release.
To promote social distancing, according to the news release, Campbell said only one inside gallery will be open. That gallery will feature sculptures by Western artist T.D. Kelsey.
Visitors will be asked to wear face masks, wash their hands and use the numerous sanitation stations available for guests, according to the news release. All water fountains will be closed, so visitors should bring their own water or plan to buy a bottled water in the gift store. The NRHC currently is not accepting group/school tours or rental reservations.
