A grant was awarded to Texas Tech researchers to help figure out ways to improve structures' resistance against wind.
Weather events, such as tornadoes, earthquakes and hurricanes, can be violent on structures, according to a Tech news release. In order to facilitate quick recovery from disasters during heavy rains, strong windstorms, fires and other weather events, the National Institute of Standards and Technology awarded a $582,000 grant to the Tech National Wind Institute Senior Director and Professor of atmospheric science John Schroeder, Brian Hirth, research professor for the NWI, and Brian Ancell, associate professor of atmospheric science.
The grant, according to the news release, will be used to fund the installation of new 4-D measurement and modeling techniques that will improve the understanding of windstorm characteristics and provide input and validation of numerical, experimental and empirical modeling efforts.
In order to model the same windstorms, a state-of-the-art numerical weather prediction system will be used, according to the news release. The system will provide comprehensive documentation of the structure that will be evaluated during significant weather events.
Out of 172 submissions to be funded by NIST, according to the news release Tech’s proposal was one of the 12 that was chosen.
