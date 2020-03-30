Aaron Davin Pan has been named the new Executive Director of the Museum of Texas Tech University, as announced by University Provost Michael Galyean today. Pan will assume his duties beginning on May 18, at which time he will also receive a faculty appointment as associate professor of practice.
“Aaron was selected after a rigorous national search, with the enthusiasm of the search committee and the endorsement of Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec,” Galyean said in a Texas Tech press release. “With more than 12 years in museum work, at both large and small museums, Aaron impressed us with his accomplishments, particularly his success at increasing museum visitorship and membership at the Don Harrington Center. He has a track record of attracting significant financial support for the Discovery Center. His museum experience and his academic credentials, which include participating in international research teams and actively publishing, are an exceptional match to our goals."
Pan currently serves as Executive Director of the Don Harrington Discovery Center, a science center and museum in Amarillo, according to the release. He has held this position since 2012.
In his time at the center, Pan's accomplishments included fundraising, strategic plan development and fostering cooperating between various community stakeholders to enable new programming, marketing and new traveling exhibitions, according to the release. Additionally, Pan expanded school-district partnerships and developed collaborations with nonprofits including the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, the Chamber of Commerce, the Wildcat Bluff Nature Preserve and more.
“It is a distinct honor to be invited to join the prestigious and multifaceted Museum of Texas Tech, with its dedicated and distinguished staff, enthusiastic and cooperative Museum Association and a supportive and farsighted university administration. My success is due to the relationships I have built, an amazing staff at the Discovery Center and very supportive and active communities like Amarillo and Fort Worth," Pan said, according to the release. "However, this is an opportunity I could not resist when recruited, and I am eager to work with Texas Tech, the vibrant Lubbock community and other museum partners to lead the next exciting chapter in the museum’s life.”
In addition to his work with the museum, Pan serves as a research associate of the Botanic Research Institute of Texas in Forth Worth, according to the release. He researches and publishes in paleobotany, entomology and malacology.
Pan received his bachelor's degree in creative studies with an emphasis on biology from the University of California Santa Barbara and his doctoral degree in geology in 2007 from Southern Methodist University. He also served as a postdoctoral fellow in the Roy M. Huffington Department of Earth Sciences at SMU.
“I am very excited about the role the museum can play in serving both the faculty and students at Texas Tech across colleges and departments, and the larger Lubbock community of residents and families,” Pan said, according to the release. “I am looking forward to relocating with my wife and family to Lubbock and becoming active in the community and the university.”
Pan's appointment follows Jill Hoffman's, as she served as interim executive director, according to the release. Hoffman will resume her role as the museum's assistant director for visitor experience once Pan begins his role.
The search committee for Pan's position was chaired by Dean of the Tech School of Law Jack Nowlin and included Tech administrators, faculty, museum staff, Museum Association officers and Tech regent Michael Lewis. Tech retained Marilyn Hoffman and Connie Rosemont of Museum Search & Reference for the national search.
