The Museum of Texas Tech will be accessible to the public Oct. 22 after being closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the museum, which will be open at limited capacity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday at 3301 4th St., visitors will be required to wear masks and will have their temperature and any symptoms checked when entering, according to a Tech museum news release. The museum is free to the public and offers free parking.
Aaron Pan, executive director of the museum since May 17, will have his first opportunity to oversee the opening of the museum, according to the news release.
The museum will host exhibits including "Biodiversity of the Llano Estacado," which highlights biodiversity in the South Plains, "Mandatory Color," which examines the use of color as a response to quarantining and social distancing, and "The 2020 Fall Show," which will display watercolor works from local and regional artists, according to the news release.
In addition, the Lubbock Lake Landmark will open Oct. 15, according to the news release. At the Lubbock Lake Landmark, which will be free to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday at 2401 Landmark Drive, masks will be required.
The museum's reopening will take place after the reopening of the National Ranching Heritage Center on Oct. 13 at 3121 4th St., according to the news release.
