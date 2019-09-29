Most Texas Tech students are required to live on campus for their freshman year. One may wonder whether the college experience is affected by moving off campus or staying on campus after the first year.
Several advantages exist when living on campus, Sean Duggan, managing director of Tech University Student Housing, said. One of the main attractive features of on-campus living is convenience.
“It’s just always so convenient to be able to wake up, roll out of bed, get to class in five minutes,” Duggan said.
Students also do not need to concern themselves with cooking and food, Duggan said. When living on campus, students are required to have a meal plan. In addition, restaurants on campus are easily accessible to students.
Remaining on campus can also help people feel more connected with the Tech student body, Duggan said. When moving off campus, students can often feel isolated from their fellow classmates.
“Being so engaged with the campus community also is beneficial for students,” Duggan said. “Research has shown that students who live on campus graduate faster, they have higher GPAs and remain more focused on their academic pursuits.”
The campus housing department also offers various avenues to keep on-campus housing more affordable.
This year, the housing department awarded $461,000 in scholarships to students, Duggan said. Housing also offers many part-time jobs for students looking to make extra money while working toward their degree.
“I always encourage students to really do their math when they are thinking about moving off campus,” Duggan said. “There are a lot of opportunity costs they just don’t think about.”
When searching for off-campus housing, students often only think about the cost of rent, Duggan said. Other monetary drains, such as food and laundry, need to be considered.
Several disadvantages can exist when living on-campus.
Being surrounded by other college students is not always advantageous, Trinity Porter, a senior journalism major from Chillicothe, said. Sometimes, being surrounded by friends can distract one from their studies.
In addition, a student has less privacy when living on campus, Porter said. People usually share a bathroom and a community adviser is always monitoring one’s actions.
“It’s a give and take kind of thing,” Porter said. “It’s just what you value more, and I value my privacy more than I value convenience.”
Although living on campus has its benefits, many students find off-campus living more appealing.
When living off campus, a student has more freedom and responsibility, Porter said. As one matures through their college career, they will be less prone to be distracted by others when living away from campus.
Also, if one lives a frugal lifestyle and budgets properly, off-campus living can be cheaper than on-campus housing, Porter said.
Tech has options available to help students with budgeting, Shelby Henderson, a junior personal finance major from Lamar, Colorado and financial educator for Tech Red to Black, said.
“We have coaching sessions where students can come with, kind of like, amounts or a bank statement,” Henderson said. “We have a piece of paper that breaks it all down for a budget.”
Red to Black also educates students on credit and how to properly manage their credit while in school, Henderson said. Many people struggle with planning out their finances, especially in college.
“Don’t be afraid to look at your bank accounts,” Henderson said. “After a night of going out and you just spent a lot, hiding from it isn’t going to change the fact that you did it.”
Overall, many factors should be considered when looking for housing both on-campus and off-campus.
“There are students who stay on campus for their whole career, and that does not make them the odd one out,” Duggan said. “I do think it’s best for students to remain on campus, just to stay focused and get that degree.”
