The Texas Tech Student Counseling Center is a resource multiple students try to access as the semester comes to an end. Although, setting an appointment may pose some difficulties.
As more students want to set appointments, issues could arise when trying to consult a counselor on campus.
Lisa Viator, psychologist, director of Clinical Services and associate director of the SCC, said the SCC has a total of 18 full-time staff members available to treat 88 students per week, a number she said has increased by 20 percent from last year.
The wait list to see a counselor can currently take about four weeks, according to the SCC website.
In addition, Viator said the list continues to grow as more students visit the walk-in clinic. To begin services, she said students can visit the SCC during walk-in hours from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and are told to complete an intake form concerning the severity of their issues before scheduling an appointment.
“Right now, I think we’re saying finals week or after, before we might be able to get somebody scheduled,” she said, “but we’re getting to a point where it’s really tricky because, say someone comes in today, and they’re leaving town on Dec. 7, we’re not going to be able to get them in probably.”
For those students who cannot be scheduled, Viator said the SCC recommends other resources, such as Therapy Assistance Online self-directed and Manage Your Mood. Therapy can be another option.
“Sometimes, we’ll ask them, ‘Have you had a therapist at home? Can you reconnect with that therapist while you’re at home?’” Viator said. “We have a list of counselors in the community. If they want to use their private health insurance, we have a list of therapists in the community that they can call and see if the wait time is shorter.”
Struggling students who can still function in a healthy way are encouraged to try different strategies offered at the SCC, such as various group therapies, Therapy Assistance Online, MindSpa Services and Biofeedback Personal Coaching for stress management before requesting one-on-one appointments.
“I think sometimes people, when they think about the counseling center, they think, ‘Oh, individual counseling,’” she said. “But we do so much more than that — things that are really helpful.”
In 2013, 95 percent of schools who completed the National Survey of Counseling Center Directors said the number of students suffering from severe psychological problems has increased in recent years, according to the International Accreditation of Counseling Services website, potentially making college counseling centers a hot spot for student activity.
Regarding the need to decrease mental health issues, the SCC is available to all Tech students, Viator said. All services are included in the fees Tech students must pay, so going to the SCC for counseling will not cost any money out-of-pocket.
“All of the visits are free — paid for with student fees,” she said, “so the only time money is involved is if there is a no-show, in which case they get charged $25.”
Students may not always understand when they need to get help, Viator said. A crisis can be defined many ways, such as potential risk to self, harmful plans and attempts, potential harm to others, recent assault or trauma or psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations, delusions and beliefs not aligned with reality.
Students who are in crisis mode can visit the SCC where Viator said staff members try to treat the most severe cases first.
Despite trying to get an appointment at the SCC, students may utilize other resources on campus.
Kelsey Lueck, program manager for peer education and violence prevention in the Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education office, said the SCC and RISE offices will occasionally refer students to each other.
“So, if somebody comes in and they’re like, ‘Here’s what I’m dealing with,’ and we realize, as professionals, ‘OK, this is out of our ballpark; it’s out of the wellness area; we’re going to need somebody a little bit more professional to help,’” Lueck said. “Depending on what the situation is, so if it’s suicide or sexual assault related, a high-crisis type of situation, we have the ability to go over there and expedite their service to get them seen that way.”
Although the RISE office is available for students in crisis mode, Lueck said they are not trained psychologists.
“The biggest thing we want to make sure students know is RISE is not a counseling service,” she said. “We are here to help figure out what your feelings are and what your needs are and help you get connected to resources. I 10 out of 10 can help you come down from a panic attack; however, I am not going to be able to give you that next step of therapy that a counselor or somebody who’s learning about that would be able to do.”
Cayden Parris, a freshman political science major from Austin, said he would still try to get help if he needed support but could not get in with the SCC.
“I’d probably turn to peers,” Parris said. “It’s harder to turn to peers. I know that, but you’ve got to find help somewhere.”
Students in crisis may also call Texas Tech’s dedicated crisis helpline at 806-742-5555.
