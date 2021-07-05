Nearly two years in the making, Midwestern State University is set to join the Texas Tech University System on Sept. 1, 2021, following an announcement from the system in June.
The Alliance
On Aug. 6, 2020, MSU and the system executed a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions to which MSU would become the fifth institution to join the system. According to the memorandum, the two institutions had to seek approval from the Texas State Legislature.
President of MSU Suzanne Shipley said she is happy to see the efforts of the MSU Board of Regents, the system and herself prevail after working on this project for a year and a half. She also is excited to be joining the system of her alma mater; she graduated from Tech with her bachelor’s and master’s.
“I’m feeling a lot of positive energy, both for the excitement of the system of having a new member join and the excitement from the moment we mentioned it at Midwestern,” she said.
MSU received a formal invitation from the Tech System Board of Regents in February of 2020. President Shipley then asked the MSU Board of Regents to hold several conversations with faculty and staff about the possibility of joining the Tech system. The students, faculty and staff of the MSU campus, according to Shipley, were supportive of the move during the townhall meetings MSU hosted.
Shipley said they put together a 10-page document of frequently asked questions about the transition and the faculty and staff were really supportive. MSU alumni raised a few concerns, Shipley said, about MSU joining the system because they wanted to ensure the autonomy of the university as well as being the same university they graduated from.
“We are very distinct from Tech in that we’re a public liberal arts university. We’re the only one in the state, and our average class size is about 20 students per professor,” she said. “We don’t have large classes. We only have a couple of lecture halls on campus and so we take real pride in a type of very individualistic relationship between students and faculty with a real emphasis on undergraduate research.”
The reason MSU decided to join the system was because the complexity of higher education has evolved over the past few years, Shipley said. MSU has had to hire more staff for the business side of the university, Shipley said, that it would ultimately impact the university’s ability to deliver good instructions to students.
Getting approval from the state legislature, the governor and transferring boards are a few things on MSU’s to-do list, Shipley said, with the university set to join the system of on Sept. 1. MSU is currently overseen by its own board of regents; however, the board will cease to operate on Aug. 31 with the system’s Board of Regents overseeing the university from then on.
“Our alliance is a symbol of how diversity in higher education is important,” Shipley said.
About Midwestern University
The Tech System is comprised of Tech, Angelo State University, Tech Health Science Center Lubbock and El Paso with MSU bringing its unique campus life to the mix. MSU is the only liberal arts university in the State of Texas, Shipley said.
Located in Wichita Falls, MSU has similar architecture to Tech’s Spanish renaissance style. However, a big difference between MSU and Tech, Shipley said, is that MSU is not fueled by athletics but rather by rich tradition
“Nine percent of our students are from the Caribbean, and we have a whole week that’s our Caribbean Festival, and that’s really unusual,” she said. “And our homecoming is just a total blowout. We have an entire week of activities.”
MSU has a lake on campus and during homecoming week students will make boats with cardboard and duct tape and race them across the lake, Shipley said, as well as a fish fry on the lake. During summer, faculty and staff will have Fridays off while working for 10 hours on Monday through Thursday. On Wednesdays are their Summer Sizzlers where a department on campus will host an hour of treats and relaxation for faculty and staff, Shipley said.
MSU contains six colleges on campus, according to Shipley. McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, Dillard College of Business Administration, Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts, Robert D. & Carol Gunn College of Health Services & Human Sciences, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities & Social Sciences and Gordon T. & Ellen West College of Education, as well as the Dr. Billie Doris McAda Graduate School.
“A lot of the professor’s research is about how students learn their topic, or its research done with the students, and we put a very high priority on publications that are made by students as well as faculty,” she said.
Unlike Tech, Shipley said, MSU has smaller class sizes and a more intimate classroom experience. Students can live on campus in a residence hall where everyone knows each other.
