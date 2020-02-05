Getting ready to leave campus and ending up stranded because of a flat tire or a dead car battery can be frustrating, but Texas Tech Transportation and Parking Services has a program that can be helpful to avoid these incidents.
The Motorist Assistance Program is a service that provides a way for students who are having car issues and are stuck on campus to receive help from TPS to get where they need to go.
Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator for TPS, said there are four main components of MAP: airing up a flat tire, bringing a gallon of gas if the gas runs out, jump starting a dead battery and unlocking a vehicle if the keys were locked in the car.
Students can use the service three times for free a year, Richard said, which is a useful tool that may not widely be known throughout the Tech community.
Richard was not aware of the service until he started working at TPS, he said. At the college he attended, he said he did not think those services were available to students.
Brian Brand, assistant director of parking services at TPS, said there are a few rules when it comes to the services MAP provides. For example, the department will not change a tire. It will only air it up because its liability does not allow it to change the tire.
If students lock their keys in their vehicles, Brand said Pop-A-Lock comes out because TPS is contracted with them. Students also must sign a waiver of liability anytime a service is used in case something goes wrong.
Once students use their three services per year, Brand said it is a $25 charge for a jump start or car unlock and a $12.50 charge for a gallon of gas or tire service. In 2019 alone, MAP provided a total of 691 services.
“Well, it just gives them you know, a resource to use and a resource to have for those types of things without having to call somebody and it saves them money for one thing. You pay enough for other things already,” he said. “So, you save them some money and it’s convenient. And it’s an opportunity for us to provide a good community service.”
Safety is most important, Richard said, and he does not want students to be left stranded, which is why TPS always has a team driving around and patrolling so someone is always nearby and students never have to wait long.
“It’s a way for us to just prove that students and faculty staff are our biggest friend, and so we just serve whenever we can, and it’s a really good way to do that,” Richard said.
For more information on the services TPS provides, one can visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/Resources/TPSHelps/MAP.php or call the MAP department at (806) 742-MAPP (6277).
