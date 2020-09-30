Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed Monte Monroe as the Texas State Historian. Monroe’s term is set to expire Sept. 30, 2022.
Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, discussing the promotion of Texas history with state leaders and making presentations on Texas history topics, according to an Office of the Texas Governor news release.
Monroe is the archivist of the Texas Tech Southwest Collection and a faculty member at Tech, according to the news release. He was a founding board member of the Humanities Center at Tech, president of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, president of The Meriwether Society, Inc. and currently is president of the Rotary Club of Lubbock Foundation.
Monroe received a Bachelor of Arts in literature and history from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Arts and Doctorate of Philosophy in history from Tech, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.