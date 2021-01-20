The Unified Development Code will edit, update and combine all current regulations and ordinances that are development related into one all-inclusive document, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
The planning department has released the first of four draft modules, according to the release, and they are up for evaluation by the public.
Comprised in this draft module are Zoning Districts, General Provisions and Land Uses located inside the Unified Development Code, according to the release.
For the success of this new code, public engagement is crucial during this process, according to the release.
All modules of the Unified Development Code are welcome to the public to comment and examine, according to the release.
For instructions on how to comment on Module One, and more information about The Unified Development code project and its progress, visit ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/planning/unified-development-code.
