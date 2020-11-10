Mobile medical tents will be established outside of University Medical Center and Covenant Health due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations.
The tent at Covenant Health will be deployed Tuesday, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The tent at UMC will be deployed Thursday.
The tents will provide more beds to accommodate the increase in hospitalizations, according to the news release. In addition to these tents, both health systems continue to implement plans to expand hospitalization capacity to meet the needs of the area.
Lubbock County is in Trauma Service Area B, which has had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of more than 15 percent since Oct. 19, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.