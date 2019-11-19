Birth control, urinary tract infection treatment and other items related to reproductive healthcare are products Lubbockites and other West Texans may now access with a click of a button.
The Planned Parenthood Direct app is available for West Texans to order reproductive healthcare products from the comfort of their own home. The app has experienced a few changes regarding the products it offers.
Autumn Keiser, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said Planned Parenthood started developing the app, which is free on Android and iPhone app stores, a few years ago to provide access to reproductive healthcare in an innovative way, as telemedicine is continuing to become prominent.
“We launched it here in Texas in 2018,” she said, “and we have, since then, expanded the services available through the app to include additional forms of birth control. Originally, we were offering birth control pills, and now we include the ring and the patch methods of birth control. Then, most recently expanded to include urinary tract infection treatment.”
Because the app now has additional ways for people to access this type of healthcare, Keiser said she is very excited.
“We’ve been steadily adding states every month or so since the app originally launched,” she said regarding how the initial launch of the app took place a few years before it was made available in Texas.
In addition to the products made accessible through the app, Keiser said people can learn about other resources.
“We really want the patients who are interacting with the app to have the opportunity to not only get the medications that we provide through the app but also information about other options,” she said.
When using the app, Keiser said one is asked a series of questions to understand health needs and concerns of the patient.
“You have to be a Texas resident, and you have to be over the age of 18,” she said regarding requirements to use the app. “We’ll ask you to provide some sort of ID, state-issued ID to make sure that you are who you are. Then, you have to be screened through a series of questions in order to make sure that you are an appropriate candidate for the form of medication that you want to get, either the UTI care or birth control. Essentially, it’s the same as going to a healthcare appointment at a clinic. These are all the same screening questions that we would ask you in person.”
Regardless of the different options on the app, Keiser said there are plans to reach more people.
“We’re planning to expand to every state in the future,” she said regarding places where the app’s services will be made available.
Despite these services being beneficial to some people, patients in need of these forms of reproductive healthcare may not be aware of the app.
To inform more people about the app, Keiser said word of mouth, billboard campaigns and other methods are used.
“It’s very clear that both patients and communities are very responsive and excited to share that Planned Parenthood is part of that,” she said. “That shows in the numbers and the growth of patients that we’re seeing adopt the app and use that to receive these medications.”
Aubrey Reinhardt, patient advocate for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said she has been a patient since 2015. She said she advocated for access to reproductive care in West Texas.
“I try to speak about, basically, the experiences of West Texans and getting the healthcare that they need,” she said. “Especially since Planned Parenthood hasn’t been readily available these last several years.”
For Lubbock residents, according to a Planned Parenthood of Great Texas news release, the nearest Planned Parenthood facility is in Fort Worth.
Regarding trying to find reproductive healthcare in West Texas, Reinhardt, who is a Tech graduate from the class of 2015, said she has experienced different challenges.
Some people may be embarrassed to go to a clinic in person while some may have difficulty finding professionals in Lubbock who understand their health concerns, Reinhardt said. The Planned Parenthood Direct app could be beneficial in different ways.
“You don't have to go through that. You just go through an app,” she said. “We’re all accustomed to technology being able to suit our needs. I think this is a way it’s doing it once again.”
Regardless of how far one is from the nearest Planned Parenthood facility, the app may provide another option for healthcare in this area.
“I’m just glad that Planned Parenthood is forward thinking and wanting to utilize that kind of care for their patients now,” Reinhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.