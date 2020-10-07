Chancellor Tedd Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon according to a news release by Texas Tech University System.
According to the news release, Chancellor Mitchell is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolated at home. Tech System Administration is following CDC guidelines and is working with city health officials on contact tracing protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.