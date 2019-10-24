Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech System chancellor and president of the Tech Health Sciences Center, announced he will end his tenure as president of the Tech HSC earlier today.
Mitchell will start focusing on his position as Tech System chancellor on Nov. 1, according to a Tech System news release.
Lori Rice-Spearman, provost and chief academic officer of the Tech HSC as of Oct. 1, will serve in the role as interim president starting Nov. 1. She will continue to hold both positions throughout the search for a new Tech HSC president.
Mitchell, who will celebrate his one-year anniversary of being both Tech System chancellor and Tech HSC president on Oct. 25, according to the news release, has led the Tech System through the 86th Texas Legislature, which resulted in the creation of degree programs for the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine and the Tech HSC El Paso Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine.
Mitchell, who started his position as the eighth Tech HSC president on May 17, 2010, has seen multiple milestones at the institution, such as expansion and record enrollment, during his tenure as president, according to the news release. In addition to being the Tech HSC president who has served the longest tenure, his leadership has lead to the institution graduating more health care professionals than any health institution in Texas.
“Dr. Mitchell has been an extraordinary leader for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center during his near-decade of service as president,” Christopher Huckabee, chairman of the Tech System Board of Regents, said, according to the news release. “TTUHSC has experienced a transformative era under Tedd’s administration with record-breaking enrollment, research funding, employee and student satisfaction and physical campus growth."
In addition to Huckabee, Mitchell provided his thoughts on the future in a video released by the Tech System.
"But now that the dust has settled, it's time for a new chapter," Mitchell said in the Tech System video.
From here on out, Mitchell said the Chancellor's office is working to ensure there is just as much success in the upcoming legislative session, according to the Tech System video. He said there are a lot of people that contributed to the milestones of the Tech System.
"It's an exciting time be part of the Red Raider family, whether you're a Red Raider or a Ram," he said in the Tech System video. "And we look forward to great things in the future."
