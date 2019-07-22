In addition to serving as the Texas Tech System chancellor, Tedd. L. Mitchell will congratulate upcoming graduates as the commencement speaker at the summer 2019 Tech commencement ceremonies.
The first summer 2019 commencement ceremony will start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the United Supermarkets Arena and will honor graduates of the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, the College of Human Sciences, the College of Media and Communication, the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, University Programs, Wind Energy and the Graduate School, according to a Tech news release.
The second ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. on the same day in the USA and will honor graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Architecture, the Honors College, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and the Graduate School, according to the news release.
Mitchell, who is also the president of the Tech Health Sciences Center, has continued to promote higher education and research throughout the System, which includes Tech, the HSC, the HSC El Paso and Angelo State University, according to the news release. As System chancellor, Mitchell has played a part in the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine’s establishment in Amarillo and the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s establishment on the HSC El Paso campus.
"It's an honor to address our flagship university's newest graduates at the summer commencement ceremony," Mitchell said, according to the news release. "This is a momentous occasion recognizing the accomplishments of our dedicated students.”
Before his service as System chancellor, Mitchell served as the captain in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1988 to 1996 and served on former U.S. President George W. Bush’s President’s Council for Physical Fitness and Sports from 2002 to 2009, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.