The faculty recipients of the 2020 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards were announced on Wednesday by Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University system.
According to the release, the award is the most prestigious award a faculty member can receive from Tech.
Through funding from the Chancellor’s Council, 191 faculty members have received awards totaling over $1.1 million since the honor’s founding in 2001, according to the release.
Recipients of the award will receive a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion, according to the release.
Mitchell and the university presidents will recognize them at campus events for each of the four universities in the system, according to the release.
The recipients are as follows:
2020 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards:
Texas Tech University
· Dustin Benham, J.D., School of Law (Teaching Award)
· Kristi Gaines, Ph.D., College of Human Sciences (Research Award)
· Erica Irlbeck, Ed.D., College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (Teaching Award)
· Jeremy Marston, Ph.D., Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering (Research Award)
· Eric E Rasmussen, Ph.D., College of Media & Communication (Research Award)
· Sterling T. Shumway, Ph.D., College of Human Sciences (Teaching Award)
· Roman M. Taraban, Ph.D., College of Arts & Sciences (Teaching Award)
Angelo State University
· Michael Burnett, College of Arts and Humanities (Teaching Award)
· Eddie F. Holik III Ph.D., College of Science and Engineering (Research Award)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
· Thomas F. Abbruscato, Ph.D., Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy (Research Award)
· Vadivel Ganapathy, Ph.D., School of Medicine (Teaching Award)
· Sherry Sancibrian, School of Health Professions (Teaching Award)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
· Dr. Thwe Htay, Paul L. Foster School of Medicine (Teaching Award)
