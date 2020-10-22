Texas Tech System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell discussed his battle with COVID-19, how Tech is coping with the pandemic and plans for the spring semester Thursday morning.
Mitchell first felt COVID-19 symptoms on Oct. 1 while on his family’s yearly vacation, Mitchell said. With it being ragweed season, he said he was not concerned of it being the virus because he has a high allergy to ragweed.
Mitchell came back to his office on Oct. 7 and got tested that day after his wife recommended it, he said. The test came back positive, and he immediately went home.
With a calendar sitting in front of him, Mitchell said he went back to see who he may have gotten the virus from and who he may have exposed but could not pinpoint an exact time. This realization helped him empathize with individuals who have difficulty knowing where they contracted the virus.
“This could be anywhere at any time,” Mitchell said regarding catching the virus.
Though he was cleared on Oct. 10, Mitchell said he attended the Board of Regents events virtually. He did not physically come back to his office until Oct. 19 and has had no lasting symptoms from his battle with COVID-19.
Tech leadership meets regularly to discuss how to keep faculty, staff and students safe throughout the Tech System and believes the system they have been using has been effective so far, Mitchell said.
About one-third of classes are online, about one-third are hybrid and about one-third are face-to-face, Mitchell said. Additionally, they have been doing their best to make sure Tech students are taking preventative measures.
“We have been consistently vigilant,” Mitchell said.
Students who get sick isolate, and Tech has a cushion of 500 beds in hotels and apartments in case the situation arises that students must be moved, Mitchell said.
Another change that has been made to ensure the safety of students within the Tech campus is moving to all online classes following Thanksgiving break, Mitchell said.
Angelo State University also has made the decision to start a week later than usual in January and not have a traditional spring break, Mitchell said. The decision for Tech has yet to be made.
The decision was not made solely to prevent a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mitchell said, but also to help protect against the spread of other sicknesses, such as the flu that typically reaches its peak during this time.
“This is to protect those amongst us who are the highest risk,” Mitchell said.
Regarding the possibility of face-to-face classes in the spring at Tech, Mitchell said it was something he would like to see. But Tech would have to deal with that issue when the time comes.
Mitchell is hopeful that during Summer 2021 there will be more face-to-face, hybrid and online classes, compared to Summer I of 2020 when all classes were online, he said.
Regarding the recent surge in cases in the Lubbock area, Mitchell said the number of students at Tech that are currently infected is very low.
“The students at Texas Tech at the present time are not the ones causing a surge around the city,” Mitchell said.
Around Labor Day and Memorial Day, Mitchell said it was easy to attribute the rise in cases to returning students, but numbers within the university have been holding steady, so it is more difficult to know what this surge is a result of.
Every Wednesday, Mitchell said there is an extensive meeting with upper level administration from all universities within the Tech System to talk about trends in and around the universities and how to control any case increases.
