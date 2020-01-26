Gluten-free. Vegan. Vegetarian. Dairy-free. The list of potential diets consumers today are looking into as they try to improve their health goes on, and as these diets rise in popularity, so do the food substitutes available.
However, many of these substitutes, such as the plant-based Beyond Meat burger or plant-based Impossible Burger, do not necessarily offer consumers a healthier choice despite being marketed as vegan, gluten-free or in line with some other type of diet.
“People are just marketing the heck out of these types of foods,” Allison Childress, a registered dietician and assistant professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences, said. “Not only does this marketing make them appear healthy, but they’re marketing them so heavily that we see them so often that we think, ‘Oh well I need to try that,’ or, ‘I must need that because everybody’s doing that.’”
Abundantly purchasing and consuming these types of food substitutes is one of the primary pitfalls people run into when embarking on specific diets, Childress said.
For example, people pursing a gluten-free diet might feel the need to purchase special foods such as gluten-free pasta, muffins, bread and more, she said. But, a truly gluten-free diet does not need any of those products. They can be a good addition here and there, but simply eating fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and whole grains other than wheat is enough for a very healthy diet.
“People think they need special foods and that’s not the case and usually what happens is (people on diets) end up spending a lot of money for these special foods and also what they don’t realize is some of these special foods are processed even more,” Childress said.
In creating alternative foods for specific diets, specifically alternative meats, many companies are not going to sacrifice taste and flavor, Mindy Diller, a registered dietician with Texas Tech Hospitality Services, said. So, they must add in other ingredients.
“So my school of thought, and with dietitians in general, we know if you remove one thing from a food, you’re going to have to substitute it with something else,” Diller said. “So if we’re removing fat, a lot of times foods will replace that with sugar and salt. If you’re removing sugar you may add in alternative sweeteners than sugar, salt and maybe fat as well.”
With a long list of additional ingredients, fake meats, such as Beyond Meat, can be unhealthier than a regular beef patty, Childress said.
“If we go somewhere and buy a hamburger for the most part, that meat patty, the ingredient is going to be beef,” Childress said. “But if you buy a Beyond Meat burger, your ingredient list could be 25-25, 50 ingredients long because we’re now adding preservatives, we’re adding probably some vitamins and minerals, but then also some things we don’t want like MSG and salt and fat and extra sugar.”
This also applies to other special foods for specific diets. For example, gluten-free muffins often have even more sugar and processing in them than a regular muffin would have, Childress said.
The huge array of vegan-specific substitutes available in grocery stores makes it easier than ever to eat an unhealthy vegan diet, Joey McCord, a master’s student in environmental engineering, said. McCord has been vegan for four years.
“When you go to the grocery store now, like, you can find vegan food in every single category, you know what I mean,” he said, “and within that category you could eat food that may not necessarily be the healthiest.”
There is room for these types of food substitutes in a healthy diet, Childress said, but they should be consumed only on special occasions, not as everyday staples.
“So let’s say you’re going to a cookout at a friend’s house and everybody’s having burgers and you want to fit in, that’s the time to have (an Impossible Burger or Beyond Meat Burger),” she said. “But it’s not a good food to rely on.”
Alternative food choices are available on campus,and serve an important role, Diller said, but they can be healthy or unhealthy.
“So alternative food choices are really important, especially for our diverse population here on campus,” she said. “We provide gluten-free options. Can they be healthy? Yes, sometimes. Can they be just as unhealthy as a traditional muffin? Yes. That is true as well.”
Eating foods that adhere to the constrains of a specific diet does not guarantee that a person is eating healthy, despite what people may believe, Childress said. Back in the ‘90s and 2000s, people automatically assumed if they went vegetarian they were healthier and were going to lose weight, when that wasn’t the case.
On any type of diet, including a vegan diet, it is possible to be eating unhealthy, Faraz Harsini, a Tech alumnus and vegan, said.
“You can just live off bread or French fries,” he said, “and when I was vegetarian I ate a lot of cheese, and that’s definitely not healthy, so obviously you can be.”
Still, even unhealthy vegan diets are likely healthier than meat eaters eating unhealthy foods, McCord said.
In general, vegans and vegetarians have a much lower risk of chronic diseases including cancer, Harsini said.
“Overall, like, a vegan diet is like a healthier diet, but you could definitely eat like unhealthier than the average vegan as a vegan and that might even overlap with the healthier people who eat meat based diets too,” McCord said.
Pursuing a vegan diet, gluten-free diet or any other type of diet requires planning, Childress said. People need to pursue healthy choices, and be aware of the marketing around the products being sold to them.
“I think the marketing is a big thing and just to have consumers and students be aware of that marketing because not only is not necessarily truthful, but those foods a lot of time are less healthy and more expensive than traditional foods.”
