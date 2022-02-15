This week is the last week that the Public Health Department will operate the Mini Hub vaccination and testing site, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
For the remainder of the week, the Mini Hub will operate on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Saturday, it will operate from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
No appointment is needed for the remainder of the week, however starting next week on Feb. 28, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at 806 18th St.
Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.
