The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center was voted 10th in the country by Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 under the category of Career and Technical Colleges.
Military Times, according to a Tech HSC news release, surveyed hundreds of universities across the country on policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes and military-supportive cultures.
The Tech HSC Veterans Resource Center, according to the news release, provides services including:
- Certification of Benefits: the center helps students apply and manage federal and state benefits.
- Priority Enrollment and Registration: the center ensures student veterans at the Tech HSC receive priority registration, thus enabling the School Certifying Official to certify students early, so students receive financial aid and housing allowances on time, as well as their Veteran’s Administration books and supply stipends early.
- Deferments: standard deferments are assigned for students eligible for state or federal military-related student financial assistance programs for military veterans or family members. Deferments also allow the ability to defer payments of tuition and fees by up to 90 days from the receipt of proof of eligibility.
- Waivers: waivers of non-resident tuition are provided for military-affiliated students who reside outside of Texas.
- Veteran ID Card Designation: student veterans may submit proof of military service to the Veterans Resource Center to obtain a “Veteran” designation on their Tech HSC ID card.
- Camouflage Recognition Stole: all Tech HSC veterans and service members receive a camouflage stole at their graduation ceremony.
Tech HSC schools, according to the news release, also offer veterans programs and degrees such as those listed below:
- The School of Nursing offers an accelerated program for veterans with prior military medical training to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. This track is open to all branches of the military and is meant to enhance the experience of the veteran by providing assessments allowing for advanced placement in the curriculum based on the results.
- The School of Health Professions Graduate Certificate in Veteran Services is a distance graduate certificate program that provides training to help serve and work with veterans.
