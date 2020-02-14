Update at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 14:
Christopher Huckabee, Tech System Board of Regents chairman, said the Tech System would welcome the chance to consider MSU as a potential partner, according to a statement from the Tech System.
“MSU Texas has a rich history of academic achievement in the North Texas region, spanning nearly a century since its inception in 1922," Huckabee said, according to the statement. "MSU Texas’ campus culture and student, faculty and staff values align well with those of the Texas Tech University System."
The Tech System appreciates the work of the MSU administration and Board of Regents to discuss the invite and steps moving forward, Huckabee said, according to the statement. Members of the Tech System look forward to discussing this opportunity.
Original story:
Midwestern State University Texas in Wichita Falls received an invitation from the Texas Tech System to become the fifth institution within the System.
MSU President Suzanne Shipley said she was asked at their February Board of Regents meeting to host multiple campus conversations with members of the MSU community to discuss the invite and plans moving forward, according to a Friday announcement on the MSU website. Conversations will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 21 and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.
Discussions with the MSU Board of Regents will start in April, according to the announcement. Future information will be announced in the school's upcoming board meeting on May 14.
Members of the MSU Board of Regents believe it is the right time for MSU to consider the invitation, according to the announcement.
