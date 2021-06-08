Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, will be joining the Texas Tech University System on Sep. 1, 2021. Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, singed HB 1522 on June 8 that made the merger official.
MSU will be joining the four other universities apart of the system, Tech, Health Science Center Lubbock, HSC El Paso and Angelo State University. Tech System extended an invitation to MSU to join the System in February of 2020.
MSU is the only Texas university to be a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges, according to the system's website, and also offers more than 60 majors to students.
