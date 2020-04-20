Getting quality work experience may be difficult for students who have to self-isolate at home and miss out on planned internships and jobs. But one may not have to end their work experience just because they are stuck at home.
Micro-internships are opportunities students may want to utilize while staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a majority of micro-internships taking place online and requiring less work hours, these work opportunities could provide a different learning experience.
Toni Krebbs, assistant director of employer relations at the Texas Tech University Career Center, said micro-internships are being offered to Tech students through Parker Dewey, a website that lists multiple micro-internship opportunities.
The service was launched on the UCC website at the end of February, Krebbs said.
“Parker Dewey, what they do is they vet the companies that are needing these short-term projects completed and then post them,” she said.
Anyone in attending Tech, regardless of classification or major, and graduates can apply for certain micro-internships, Krebbs said.
“They can go and sign up. It’s of course free. It doesn’t cost Texas Tech anything to have this listed on our website either,” she said. “But what they can do is they can search for projects that they’re interested in.”
Regarding the offered micro-internships, Krebbs said there are nearly 30 to 40 opportunities listed on the site at any given time, and new opportunities are added almost every day. For these micro-internships, the amount of time worked can range from 6 to 40 hours and the pay can range from $18 to $20 an hour.
After creating a profile and applying for a certain project, employers will ask the applicant questions, Krebbs said. Students should treat these discussions as any normal job interview. Applicants even have the chance to upload their résumé.
“The first few weeks that we had launched or the first month or so, we had probably six or eight students that had put their profile up and did some applying,” she said.
Around early April, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Krebbs said that number increased to around 300 profiles created.
Even though a majority of students made profile, some did not apply for micro-internships, Krebbs said. But she thinks more students will apply now, as some students lost their upcoming internships because of the cancellations resulting from COVID-19.
The UCC staff is encouraging students to take part in micro-internships through the Parker Dewey service located on the UCC website, Krebbs said.
Any student from any university can go the normal Parker Dewey website, Krebbs said. But having the Parker Dewey service accessible on the UCC website has certain benefits.
“But the value of having it on our website is when students see that there’s a connection with Texas Tech, they feel more comfortable in it,” she said. “Also, parents or loved ones that are kind of vetting and helping their students vet, they will see this on our website. That makes them feel more confident in this process.”
Regarding the benefits of micro-internships in general, Krebbs said students can pursue a career field they want to learn more about without dealing with a long commitment. People can do projects that provides work experience fit for a résumé and do not need skills related to a specific classification or major.
Some students do not have the time to deal with non-paid internships, Krebbs said.
Regarding reasons why students should take part in micro-internships, Jay Killough, UCC director said, students need to immerse themselves in other industries and to not stop working toward a goal.
“What a student would be doing is basically exposing themselves to maybe a different type of industry they might find really interesting during this time,” he said. “We were told that a student can get selected for as many projects as they can, so you’re not limited to just one.”
The UCC staff is working to provide more opportunities through the service, Killough said. Some employers may see collaboration with the university as a benefit.
“We’re trying to add employers as much as possible,” he said. “We’re reaching out to employers, getting them to set up these projects through Parker Dewey.”
Despite the types of work opportunities, there may be a variety of reasons why one pursues a micro-internship.
Kaevyn Maple, a senior psychology and global studies major from South Dallas, said she got a micro-internship as a content writer at Sweet Fish Media, a podcast agency for B2B brands, in March. She said she had an internship that required doing the same tasks each day, and she wanted to try something different.
Because of the need to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maple said she is continuing to look for micro-internships.
“I know a lot of us have really packed degree plans, and maybe you can’t take a summer off or a semester off to fit in an internship, even though you would really want to,” she said regarding why micro-internships may be a viable choice for some students. “It would look really good on your résumé and help you later.”
Having the ability to complete a micro-internship at home is great, Maple said. For the first company she worked with, there was a lot of flexibility with deadlines amid the school year.
“I feel like it’s a great way to get a leg in the door,” she said.
