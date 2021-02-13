Trump’s impeachment trial has been making headlines since it started back on Jan. 16. Members of the Texas Tech community weighed in on how they are feeling about this impeachment trial.
“What is happening at this impeachment trial is a result of something that guides precedence on how impeachment works," Matthew Ellison, a professor for the Department of Political Science, said.
Ellison said the phrase “January exception” has been frequently used in the news during this impeachment trial. The “January exception” is Trump’s defense argument, as well as some of the publics’ argument. The “January exception” is that the president can do what he wants for his last month in office and not face penalties when he leaves the office.
Ellison also said a big argument in this impeachment trial that if the “January exception” is currently unconstitutional, even though the articles of impeachment were filed before Trump left office. It was the Senate that did not take up the proceeding until after he had already left.
With the impeachment trial making history, Larson Beck, a junior mechanical engineering major from Austin, said she feels the trial is affecting history.
“I think first and foremost it’s affecting history because Donald Trump is the first president ever to be impeached twice. On top of that, they’re setting a precedent that the last month of a president's term isn’t free from repercussions for their actions," Beck said.
Beck also said she was not surprised when she heard the impeachment was going to trial.
“Since the senators and representatives were the ones in the Capitol, on Jan. 6 when it was attacked, and Democrats have control of the house, it didn’t surprise the vote got passed to go to trial,” Beck said.
Ryan Amyette, a senior electrical engineering major from Amarillo, discussed why he believes this impeachment trial is necessary.
“The events that happened on Jan. 6 was very drastic, and at the very least, there needed to be some sort of investigation done just to see who was involved and who was responsible for what happened,” Amyette said.
Even with Trump out of office; this impeachment trial is still necessary because, at the end of it, the American people will have insight into how involved the former president was in the events that occurred on Jan. 6, she said.
While the impeachment trial is necessary, Amyette said unless Trump gets convicted, he is somewhat unsure if it would impact the future of the American government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.