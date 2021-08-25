Initial infection of either COVID-19 or the Delta variant can cause some to experience long or “long-haul” symptoms as a result of the virus, according to The Center for Disease Control.
These post-COVID conditions can stick with a patient for four weeks or longer, according to the CDC website.
Once a person is initially infected with COVID-19, whether the illness was mild or severe, people can face several different symptoms after they test positive, as well.
“Fatigue, continued loss of smell, this brain fog that lasts for months and some of these patients have had severe lung disease and get scarred lungs,” Dr. Ron Cook, the local health authority in Lubbock, said. “(Delta side effects), they hit you harder and it tends to last a little bit longer, about three days longer.”
The associate professor of internal medicine at Texas Tech’s Health Sciences Center, Dr. Drew Payne, said having a healthy lifestyle can help your chances of fighting the virus and its after effects.
“The way I think about it is that everyone has a preserve of health,” Paye said. “Health in general runs on that preserve itself, so if your body is well taken care of, oftentimes it will protect you.”
Payne said some of the symptoms are pretty common, and doctors knowing a patients medical history will help them in determining what to prescribe.
“A lot of medicine is based on the history of the patient and so how you get to that diagnosis is really there own personal experience and what their normal is,” said Payne.
He continued to say the virus itself is nondiscriminatory and can reach anyone regardless of their age or status of health.
