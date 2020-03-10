Years after his death, one Texas Tech graduate will continue to be honored for his service to his country.
Former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower presented George O’Brien, a Tech alumnus, with the Medal of Honor in 1953 for his actions during the Korean War. Years later, the Tech community commemorated O’Brien during a ceremony which took place at 2 p.m. on March 10 in the Barnhart Courtyard of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The Medal of Honor was presented to the Tech Alumni Association.
On behalf of O'Brien's children, Mike and Terrye O’Brien, the medal was loaned to the Alumni Association for display in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
Curt Langford, Tech Alumni Association president and CEO, said George O’Brien graduated from Tech in 1950 and also held the Purple Heart with Gold Star, the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Being able to display the medal at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center is very humbling, he said.
“The family’s decision to allow us to display the Medal of Honor here at the Alumni Center to share to his fellow alumni that come in and out of this facility is a real honor,” he said. “That was their thinking. They wanted to talk to them about the idea of putting the medal on permanent display.”
Mike O’Brien said George O’Brien, who graduated with a degree in geology, received his medal a year to the day he fought in the First Battle of the Hook on Oct. 27, 1952.
“Being a Tech graduate myself, I’m really proud,” Mike O’Brien said.
Displaying the medal is a way to continue telling George O’Brien’s story, Langford said.
“Texas Tech has a heart for those who have served,” he said. “It has actually been acknowledged nationally as being a military-friendly institution.”
The fact that multiple Tech alumni have served in different military branches is something Langford said everyone can be proud of.
“We wanted to be able to share it with the rest of our alumni,” Langford said. “After all, that’s the mission of the alumni association. Every Red Raider has a story. George O’Brien’s is heroic, it’s remarkable and it’s a story that needs to be told.”
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec expressed his thanks for the people that made the event happen and George O’Brien’s family for loaning the medal to the Alumni Center.
“George O’Brien epitomized the qualities of service, bravery, courage and honor,” he said.
In addition to the impact of the medal being at the university, one may wonder what George O’Brien thought of the honor.
In a past video tribute regarding the Medal of Honor, George O’Brien explained the medal was not his, Langford said. His humility in the video was very evident.
“This medal, he said, was not his,” Langford said. “But instead belongs to those who’ve served alongside him.”
