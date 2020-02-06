Texas Tech’s meat judging team received their first win of the year on Feb. 2 in Fort Worth.
The team achieved their 11th straight title in Fort Worth, marking the longest winning streak in the history of the contest, according to a Tech news release.
After the National Western contest in Denver, Tech moved from fourth place to first place, with 4,184 points, according to the news release.
Angelo State University finished sixth place with 3,968 points, according to the release.
“I am so proud of the student’s pursuit of excellence and their hard work and focus in preparation for the Fort Worth contest,” Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences, said, according to the news release. “They did a great job of overcoming the adversity they faced from being fourth in their first contest in Denver.”
Tatum Whitewood, from Sanger, led the team with a score of 1,063, also finishing in top four in seven of the eight judging categories, according to the release.
Devin Gonzales, from Hondo, finished at 1,059, according to the release
The third finisher from the team is Megan Burgess, from Marion, with 1,047 points, according to the release.
Lauren Ritchie, from Nipomo, California, led the alternate team with 1,065 points, according to the release.
Kamlynn Thomas, from Jackboro, finished second in the alternate team with 1,061 points, according to the news release.
According to the news release, other members of the Meat Judging Team are:
Kara Belt from Houston
Caleb Blackwell from Van Alstyne
Korbin Clark from Blum
Sierra Forlano from Eldorado
Emily Franko from Valley Center, California
Kane Friermood from Cleburne
Jayna Grove from Corpus Christi
Katie Mahagan from Plainview
Breckyn LeCompte from Perryton
Blake Medders from Quinlan
Alex Moore from Socorro, New Mexico
Allison Morgan from Howe
McKenzie Owen from Morris, Oklahoma
Alex Norwood from Katy
Zachary Perry from Magnolia
Ashley Richardson from Corpus Christi
Sheridan Shallene from Bridgeport
Adrian Sinclair from Bosque, New Mexico
Riley Sloan from Haskell
Shae Suttle from Idalou
Darbi Williams from Lubbock
Graduate students Ben Mills, from Shallowater, and Kyle Mahagan, from Planview, are coaches this year, along with Miller, according to the release.
