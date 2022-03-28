The Texas Tech University System has announced JuliAnn Mazachek as the 12th president of Midwestern State University on Monday morning.
Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell appointed Mazachek for the position, making her the second woman in MSU 100-year history to serve the campus as the president, according to a Tech news release.
In a letter from Mitchell, he says, 'With many accomplishments over the last century and an ambitious set of goals on the horizon, MSU Texas has so much positive momentum in its favor, and I feel Dr. Mazachek will only bolster the excellence it continues to achieve. She brings tremendous, well-rounded expertise in higher education, and I know she will help guide and lead MSU Texas into its next chapter."
Midwestern State is one of five schools a part of the Texas Tech University System, located in Wichita Falls.
