Mayor Dan Pope, Lubbock Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and several nurses from local independent school districts shared updates with the Lubbock community on COVID-19, specifically within K-12 schools, on Sept. 29.
Wells opened up the discussion by mentioning the Pfizer vaccine booster that was approved by the FDA on Sept. 22. She said the booster is approved only for those age 65 or older and those age 18 or older with underlying conditions and/or high risk of infection.
“I want to make sure that people understand that booster doses are different than the third dose,” Wells said. “The third dose of vaccine is eligible for both Moderna and Pfizer, and that’s only eligible for people with very specific high-risk categories. And if you think you qualify for that third dose, please talk to your doctor.”
Starting Oct. 6, the Lubbock Health Department will open a mini vaccine hub at the Caprock Shopping Center on 50th Street and Boston Avenue, Wells said. All vaccine operations will be moved to this standing storefront, where the department will offer booster doses, vaccines when they are approved for children age five and older and flu vaccines. Hours of operation will be announced next week.
Jessip Bretz-Hill, a school nurse with Lubbock ISD, said he encourages everyone to get the vaccine as it has prevented staff and parents from getting COVID when they are exposed to sick children. He used the Swiss cheese analogy to demonstrate the effectiveness of hygiene, masks and vaccines in protecting against the virus.
“So the point of this example is, all these interventions work well, but alone, they're not 100% effective, but if you add them all together and you get the vaccine, it works,” Bretz-Hill said.
Mayor Dan Pope shared data slides on vaccination and COVID cases in Lubbock. According to a graph showing case count by age over the last 14 days, the 18-25 age group leads with 442 cases.
A different graph showed that more than 80% of the 60-69 age group has one dose of the vaccine, while the 18-25 age group is around 37% vaccinated with one dose.
“So my message today is one that you've heard before, but let me reiterate, things are better,” Pope said. “But we need to stay the course, we are improving.”
Pope also said there is a free vaccine clinic at the South Plains Fair, which ends on Oct. 2. Those who get vaccinated can receive free tickets for rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.