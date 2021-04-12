The City of Lubbock Public Health Department reached 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered last week, according to a city news release.
To celebrate, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will receive a pie to the face from Lubbock Christian University Women’s Head Coach Steve Gomez and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale will receive a pie to the face from Katherine Wells, director of the Public Health Department, according to the release.
The event will occur April 12 at 3 p.m. at the east doors of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall and will be streamed live on the City of Lubbock’s Facebook page, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.