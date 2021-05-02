Following the vote to pass an ordinance making Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn was passed May 1, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope released a statement.
In this statement, Pope said voters made it clear that Lubbock would become the next sanctuary city for the unborn, and that he was encouraged by the significant voter turnout.
Additionally, Pope said the Lubbock City Council will canvass the votes from this election on May 11, with a likely ordinance effective date as early as June 1, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.