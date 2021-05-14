On May 14, Texas Tech announced via Twitter that Saturday's commencement ceremony will be hosted at the United Supermarkets Arena instead of the Jones AT&T Stadium due to incoming severe weather threats.
According the Tech Commencement's website, graduates should enter the arena through the north ramp 45 minutes before their college's ceremony starts. All 12 guests of each graduate are still able to attend the ceremony.
The schedule for the four ceremonies on Saturday are as follows, according to the Tweet:
9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
- Honors College
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering
- J.T & Margret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- College of Architecture
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- College of Media & Communication
- College of Human Sciences
3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
- College of Education
- University Programming
Graduates who can not make it to their college's scheduled time can participate in any of the other commencement ceremonies, according to the website.
For more information, visit depts.ttu.edu/provost/commencement.
