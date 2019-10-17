Matthew Dewey was named the Texas Tech chief marketing and communication officer on Thursday.
Dewey, former senior executive director of marketing and communications in the University of Michigan’s Office of University Development, according to a Tech news release, will lead Tech’s overall marketing, communications, research-based messaging and branding activity.
Dewey, who started his previous University of Michigan position in March 2018, is bringing 18 years of experience in communications, marketing and public relations to Tech, according to the news release. He has worked in a wide range of organizations, such as government, health care and higher education.
During his time at Michigan, Dewey oversaw the completion of a $5 billion capital campaign, according to the news release. He also oversaw many university-wide events as well as print and digital communications.
While serving as a part of the Office of Development's chief communication and marketing officer, he served as an adviser to several university executives and officers, according to the release.
