On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock hosted their weekly press conference for news regarding COVID-19 and the vaccination process including the decreasing number of cases and the city’s plan to gradually reopen.
Katherine Wells, the director of the Public Health Department, said despite the winter storm happening last week, all planned vaccine clinics were able to operate. The department appreciated citizen’s effort for coming and taking the vaccine during the conditions, as well as the volunteers and staffs who work on the scene to make sure everything goes smoothly.
“I’m impressed with the number of citizens who braves the cold and snow to make it to the clinic,” Wells said. It really shows how important it is that we vaccinate our community.”
Over 30 percent of citizens eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated so far, and citizens are advised by officials to get the vaccine if they are eligible, Wells said.
The number of cases in Lubbock for COVID-19 last week remained low, with days of less than 20 cases. This is great news, but people need to remain cautious, Wells said.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but if we can keep the viral load in our community this low and continue to vaccinate at the rate we are vaccinating, we are going to get through this as a community,” Wells said.
Dr. Ron Cook, the public health authority for the City, said this virus remains lethal, and as the nation reaches half a million deaths due to the virus, health practices are still needed among the community, even with the rate of people vaccinated.
“It is a significant disease, please do not take it lightly,” Cook said.
The importance of covering one’s face with a mask is addressed constantly in the conference. Cook said that wearing a mask works as a way to prevent infection, as well as not spreading the infection to others. This practice will continue until the city achieves herd immunity, which requires 70 to 80 percent of the community vaccinated and healthy.
The coronavirus has shown signs of mutation in various locations, greatly increasing the infection and lethality rate. Regarding this, Cook said that there is a new strains discovered in California that are highly infectious, and people are advised to not go to California for any reason, especially with college students who wish to travel during spring break.
“If you decide to go on spring break, please stay regional,” Cook said. “I would not recommend going to California or any places at the Atlantic seaboard. Those are hotspots for infection. Be careful and stay with roommates you’re exposed to, or family members that you live with if you decide to travel.”
Steve Massengale, District 4 City councilmember and LERT co-chair, said since Lubbock is leading the state with 27 thousand of eligible citizens vaccinated, the city continues to receive vaccine doses on a regular basis, and the department is ensuring that clinics are open to get these vaccines to people. There is no news for when Phase 2 individuals will be eligible for vaccination, but the city is now working with the state officials, and they will inform citizens once it is decided.
Massengale said that the city plans for the reopening of some facilities, mostly related to the City of Lubbock, on March 1. Outdoor events are also planned to be continued again, following Order GA-32 by Governor Greg Abbott.
“You are able to gather up to 10-50 people right now. There is a self-checklist on our website at mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe,” Massengale said. “We’ll go back to the protocol we’re using before we lock down because of hospitalization to get you events-approved, so 10 to 50 people in your event, and you are self-certified on the website. Fifty and above, you’ll send an application in through the website and the Mayor will approve or advise you on that outdoor event.”
As city operations begin to open gradually for the upcoming week, citizens are advised to continue taking the vaccine if eligible, while doing health practices, such as wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance, to make the city closer to the goal of eliminating the virus.
