According to a press conference hosted by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday in Dallas, Marcus Anthony Braziel, the person who sold the Midland-Odessa mass shooter a firearm last year, plead guilty to two federal crimes: dealing firearms without a license and falsifying a tax return.
Braziel was accused of selling Seth Ator a gun without a federal firearms license Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said during the press conference. He also was accused of selling firearms to four patrons who are forbidden by law to purchase firearms.
Braziel also was charged for tax law violation, according to Nealy Cox. Although he accepted a plea deal, the prosecutors did not have the paperwork available on the federal court system at the time of the conference.
Although not every firearm sale requires a federally-licensed firearms dealer, prosecutors said if a pattern of sales for profit is detected, a license is required.
Seven people died, and many were injured during the mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area in August 2019. Once police became involved, they killed Ator by returning fire and concluded the shooting.
