With the COVID-19 outbreak still causing inconveniences to everyday life, it may feel impossible to meet someone without facing the risk of catching the virus. In the case of couples, they may face significant obstacles in their relationship due to social distance and quarantine.
It is, however, not impossible for them to maintain a happy and healthy relationship. Molly Ireland, a psychological sciences professor at Texas Tech, said that it is possible to keep a relationship going even when people are separated. However, she said there is a certain extent to how this works.
“People who live alone, especially when they are not touching anybody, not even a shoulder bump or hug and lacking physical contact, will have their feelings of loneliness and isolation magnified,” Ireland said. “There is really no substitute for that.”
Video call applications are great alternatives for face-to-face conversation, Ireland said. However, other than lacking the ability to share physical contact, they have one significant flaw.
“On Zoom or FaceTime, you see yourself a little bit. Subconsciousness tends to make people unhappy. It is not pleasant for everybody to look at themselves, especially when you already have mental health vulnerabilities or symptoms of depression. Seeing yourself too much can magnify these negative feelings,” Ireland said.
There is no replacement for the benefits of physical contact, and Ireland said other than meeting with their significant other via digital networks, people should try to interact with individuals within their own household to make sure they have the moderate amount to keep themselves well and healthy.
Unlike couples who have trouble meeting each other during the pandemic, couples who share the same roof face an entirely different problem, the lockdown causes them to stay at home more than usual, and this creates a lot of unnecessary tension. Matthew Rivas-Koehl, a Tech graduate and a researcher for the Love in the Time of COVID project, said that individuals should have their own personal time when living under the same roof with others, no matter how close they are.
“There’s a lot of research to suggest that having individual interests and social lives is a positive factor for relationships. It isn’t likely that partners like to do everything together all of the time, so carving out time to individually go for a walk or run, play a video game, or do something else that you typically enjoy doing alone is important too,” Rivas-Koehl said.
It is nice to live together, however living together under pressure is a different story. There are a lot of things that can cause stress, and it may become difficult to hold back from nitpicking things that a partner does. In this case, open communication is vital, Rivas-Koehl said.
“If you feel like the pandemic is putting a strain on your relationship, call that out. Talk with your partner about the external stressors of the pandemic, and do everything that you can to take the blame away from each other as people,” Rivas-Koehl said.
Trust is important in a relationship, with or without the pandemic interfering. Rivas-Koehl said it is normal for both partners to feel on edge, so saying reassuring words every now and then to a significant other will put them more at ease.
As generalized as these categories are, there will be people who do not find themselves belonging to either of these categories. This, however, is a perfectly normal situation. Jacki Fitzpatrick, a professor of human development and family sciences at Tech, said there may be some exceptions. An example would be how frequently couples utilized technology to communicate with each other before the lockdown.
“If that was a common way to communicate with each other, then it should be a smooth transition for them to continue doing it when they are socially distanced,” Fitzpatrick said. “The experience is familiar, and they can just continue doing it like how they did before.”
In addition, there are ways that couples who lost needed intimacy due to lockdown compensate for it, which is to increase intimacy through words, reaching a higher level of verbal intimacy that they could not reach before the pandemic, Fitzpatrick said.
“For some couples, that might be enough to sustain their relationship. For others, separation may simply be too difficult. It can either be a loss of physicality that they cannot replace with meaningful ways, or that their life gets so difficult that it does not matter how they communicate,” Fitzpatrick said. “It does not matter whether they are comfortable with the communication method or not, there is just too much of a strain on their lives that imposes on their relationship, and sometimes people would feel like they cannot handle more things,”
Even if it is to maintain a relationship, people should never use kindness and patience to endure pressure and abuse of any type caused by the tensions of the pandemic. Fitzpatrick said that when this happens, it is better for people to become more self-oriented and consider their own safety and wellness.
Those who need help with problems regarding their relationship in these situations are encouraged to contact resources on campus (RISE: 806-742-2110) and nationwide (National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673) for assistance.
