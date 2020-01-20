As the new semester begins, students may try to change their habits to be healthier in the new year. Staying healthy during this transition period can also help safeguard against the flu and other illnesses.
Taylor Fox, a physician’s assistant at Texas Tech’s Student Health Services, said the most important safeguard against the flu is the flu shot.
“We are in a very bad flu season,” she said. “People think that the flu season, ends in the holidays, but it doesn’t. It continues all the way through the spring semester. If students have not had their flu shot yet, go ahead and get it.”
Vaccines are available at the Student Wellness Center as well as places around Lubbock, Fox said.
“We’re seeing a lot of cases,” she said, “and most of the cases that we’ve seen have been people that haven’t been vaccinated.”
In addition to the flu shots, there are other ways to stay healthy during the flu season and the beginning of the semester, such as washing hands and staying hydrated, Fox said.
“I am trying to get more sleep and trying not to eat as much junk food,” Brenley Best, a freshman agricultural communications major from Crandle, said.
Sleep is important for the immune system, Fox said.
“When we come to college, you know, it’s such an exciting time, and we’re busy, you know, making friends and that also studying and staying up late,” she said, “but maintaining a good sleep schedule is critical for your immune system. If you can try it to maintain at least seven to eight hours a night, you really will stay healthier but also perform better in classes and just feel better.”
In addition to good sleep, exercise can improve student’s health in the long run, Joaquin Gonzales, associate professor in kinesiology, said. Students tend to exercise less in college and end up doing more sedentary activities.
“They spend a lot more time on computers, for example, studying or doing research or just for recreational activities, and a lot of that’s just sedentary activity,” Gonzales said. “Where exercise can come in is trying to divert or use some of that energy that they are gaining from not being active and being on the computer and preventing them from gaining weight.
“The goal is really for college a student, to be physically active to try to maintain their normal weight, whatever that is for them.”
Gonzales said making exercise into a habit makes it easier to do since after a certain amount of time, the habit becomes routine.
“If people actually spend a certain amount of time each day or every other day doing this activity, whatever it may be, it starts to become part of a habit that they don’t have to think twice about it,” he said. “It’s just something that they can they do because it’s part of their routine, but it’s not as work for them anymore. It’s just part of their habit.”
Exercise can be used to burn excess calories at the end of the day or at the end of the week to maintain calorie balance, Gonzales said. It prevents glucose levels from rising, which can cause diabetes.
“When a person exercises, they actually recruit the transporter that glucose needs to get into your tissue,” he said. “When your muscles are contracting, you’re actually moving a transporter for glucose to come into that tissue. A person’s ability to manage their glucose levels is greatly improved by just contracting your muscle.”
Gonzales said those who exercise regularly and have healthy glucose control can decrease their chances of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
For students who do not have much exercise in their lives, Gonzales said interrupting sedentary time is a first step in creating a habit and burning calories.
“I recommend every 20 minutes they spend at least two minutes getting up and doing something,” he said. “Now, for a person who does regular exercise, they might hear this and say, ‘that’s not exercise.’ I would argue with him and say that’s physical activity that’s preventing some of the negative consequences of being sedentary.”
He said there are studies which have found those who do light exercise for 2 minutes out of every 20 minutes of inactivity prevents glucose levels from rising.
“Students shouldn’t have this pressure of trying to develop some sort of exercise regimen of 30 minutes every day at the gym,” Gonzales said. “They really can do these small steps and just doing these small intervention activities. And it will do a lot for their health as far as trying to maintain glucose control and preventing diabetes.”
Gonzales said those who had strong social connections often exercised more. He encouraged students to try exercising with friends.
Keeping up with physical health is important, as it impacts mental and emotional health, Fox said. Implementing healthy habits will improve the coming semester.
“If you kind of set a plan for yourself from the beginning, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to eat well, I’m going to sleep well, I’m going to get some workouts,” and then you’re just going to notice that you’re going to have a much better semester, academically, physically, mentally,” Fox said. “Everything’s connected, you know, our physical health, our mental health.”
