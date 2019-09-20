To encourage the Lubbock community to become more aware of the issue of climate change, residents came together to host a peaceful strike Friday.
Global Climate Strike is a world-wide movement that consists of people in different countries hosting peaceful strikes to advocate the need to fight against climate change, according to the Global Climate Strike website. This movement is set to last until Sept. 27.
Lubbock residents took part in the movement by hosting a strike at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Tim Cole Memorial Park located at 19th Street and University Avenue.
Nathan Lewis, a Lubbock local, said he helped set up the Lubbock event. During the event, people held signs with messages encouraging the need to resolve climate change.
“We wanted to show solidarity with everyone who is doing it everywhere else,” he said.
This strike along with a strike hosted a little after 1 p.m. Friday at the Lubbock High School Westerner Plaza located at 2004 19th St. are events Lewis said are aimed at encouraging people to take action against climate change. Regarding those taking part in the strike, he said they are just climate-concerned citizens.
“This is a global thing today,” he said. “I think there’s close to a thousand in the U.S. alone.”
Bringing awareness to the negative effects of climate change is one goal Lewis said the strike is set to achieve.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been anything like this in Lubbock as far as the climate is concerned,” he said. “Climate scientists have been screaming at us for the last 30 to 40 years that we need to do some major changes.”
Despite the efforts of those at the strike, one may wonder about the impact of this event.
Dan Lewis, Nathan’s brother who helped set up the Lubbock strike, said simple awareness is why this strike is important.
“A lot of people don’t even know about climate change,” he said. “Let alone the human cause of it.”
Awareness is one reason Dan Lewis said people gathered at Tim Cole Memorial Park.
“We all kind of gathered together to try to form an event because of this global thing that’s happening,” he said. “It brings more awareness.”
In addition to this event, Dan Lewis said he and Nathan Lewis works to inform the community in other ways.
“Nathan and I, at Tech, we table there all week,” he said. “We’re just handing stuff out to inform people about climate change and get them aware.”
With the issue of climate change, informing just the Lubbock community may not be enough.
Abe Behr, a local attendee, said it is good that people in Lubbock are making an effort to bring awareness to climate change.
“I feel it is important to represent this area of the country,” he said. “I think a lot of people have the idea that people in Texas, probably especially Lubbock, don't care about climate change. But I think it’s good to show that’s not true.”
Climate change is an issue Behr said people need to get educated about.
“Even in very conservative areas of the country, people care about this and need to care about this,” he said, “and it’s not a partisan issue but an issue that affects the entire world.”
