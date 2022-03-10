The city of Lubbock is currently experiencing a surge in syphilis cases with a 300% rise in cases since 2020 according to health officials.
Marina Driver, founder and president of the Lubbock Public Health Initiative, said the rise in cases can be contributed to increased testing.
The syphilis infection is spread through sexual contact, Driver said, the sexually transmitted disease causes symptoms from rash and sores to more serious symptoms such as neurological damage. Treatment for syphilis is given through antibiotics which easily cure the infection. However, treatment for syphilis in late stage might not reverse more severe damaged caused by the infection.
“I would say syphilis is kind of the same as a lot of other diseases that have taken a back step, or like a backseat to COVID just because most public health resources have gone to COVID testing and COVID treatment,” Driver said. “Since there's no like limited people working in the public health department, they can only do so much. With COVID being more manageable, STI testing has come back up more and it's become more accessible again, and I personally I think that's the reason why we're seeing the higher numbers just because the testing was a lot lower the past few years.”
It is important to generate conversations around sexual health and encouraging regular testing are steps toward curbing the spread of STDs, Driver said. Spreading awareness allows people to avoid spreading the virus and seek proper treatment.
“I would say the first thing is just being aware of testing centers in Lubbock,” Driver said. “We have the Student Health Center, they do testing there. I know the community or the Lubbock Health Department, they offer STI testing, and it's like a 10-disease panel on that and it's only $20, so it's pretty affordable. And you get your results back within a couple of days. So more frequent testing, and then also just further awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease. A lot of people they just kind of like sometimes like the bumps that I'm talking about. They're so small, you just don't notice it and not all of them are painful. So just being more aware of your body and body changes so that way, you know like if you need to get tested.”
TTU Student Health Services and Lubbock Health Department offer STI testing during open hours through appointment.
Rebecca Salas, a third-year human development and family studies major from San Antonio is on a pre-med track studying to become an obstetrician-gynecologist. Salas said the rise in syphilis cases is contributed by the lack of proper sexual health education within the community.
“With the recent outbreak of syphilis in our area I think it is a direct representation of the lack of proper sexual education” Salas said. “I believe this outbreak shows exactly what teaching purely abstinence does to a community.”
Salas said contraceptives and awareness of partners sexual history are preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading syphilis.
“The only 100% way to avoid getting syphilis is to abstain from sex,” Salas said. “The next best option would be to a monogamous relationship with two clean partners. If you are looking to have intercourse with a new person avoid vaginal and anal intercourse with new partners until you both have been tested for STIs. Condoms and dental dams used consistently and correctly will also prevent you from getting syphilis.”
The importance of sexual health is vital for the community, Salas said. Avoiding misinformation around sexual education keeps people informed and protected.
“As a community I believe it’s important to inform and correct any misconceptions about sexual health,” Salas said. “It’s time to end the stigma of STDs and STIs and start the conversation on how to prevent and treat these conditions for your health and the health of those around you.”
