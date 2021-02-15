Lubbock Public Health Department will have four COVID-19 vaccine clinics for groups 1A and 1B, despite extreme weather conditions, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock earlier today.
There will be no drive-up appointments Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, according to the news release.
Vaccine clinics will be hosted by the Public Health Department at the following days and times at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, according to the news release.
- Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are available appointments that can be made through Select-A-Seat using the following link, mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine, people that qualify for groups 1A and 1B are highly recommended to make an appointment, according to the news release.
