Residents of Lubbock County may be receiving scam phone calls requesting private financial information under the identity of the Elections Office. In a news release from the Lubbock County Election Administration office, the city warns against offering personal or financial information to anyone claiming to represent their office.
“No Lubbock County employee will call, text, email or contact you in any way and request your credit card or banking information for a balance owed to the Elections Office. There are never fees associated with voting at the Lubbock County Elections Office. This is a scam to attempt to obtain your personal financial information.” Curtis Parrish, county judge for the Lubbock county said in a news release from Lubbock County.
If you or someone you know is receiving scam calls related to this incident please report the call immediately to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office at 806-775-1600 or the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2816. If you have provided private financial information to an individual claiming to be with the Lubbock County Elections Office, also contact your financial institution immediately and report the scam to them.
